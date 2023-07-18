Inhumane Tory ‘Migration’ Bill latest in a string of anti-rights legislation – Sheerin

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin tonight said the Tory ‘Migration' Bill which passed today is cruel and inhumane and the latest in a string of anti-rights legislation from this British government.

The Sinn Fein Equality spokesperson said:

“The Tory ‘Migration’ Bill which passed today is cruel, inhumane and has been condemned by human rights experts as the ‘Refugee Ban Bill’.

“This bill breaches the human rights of vulnerable people fleeing persecution, including children, and strips protection from victims of human trafficking.

“It will increase rather than prevent trafficking and has been robustly condemned by human rights experts locally and internationally, including the United Nations.

“This law encroaches on devolved areas, and is the latest in a string of anti-rights legislation from this British Government.”