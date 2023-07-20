Spike in road deaths must be investigated - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport and Communications, Martin Kenny TD, has expressed concern over the increase in road deaths in specific counties in the last 12 months.

His comments come after road safety group Parc released figures today showing a rise in pedestrian deaths, as well as a spike in road deaths in Galway, Mayo and Cork since 2022.

Teachta Kenny said:

“First and foremost, we must remember there is a family and a community affected by each of these deaths. When these collisions occur, there are often others left living with injuries that change their lives.

“It is our responsibility as legislators to ensure that everything is being done to guarantee road safety across the country.

“We know there are collision black spots in particular areas. I commend the work of the Roads Policing unit of An Garda Síochána for the work they have done in those areas to keep people safe in those areas.

“However, the spike in deaths in Galway, Mayo, and Cork needs to be investigated as a matter of urgency. I have written to the Minister for Transport to request an immediate investigation by the RSA and his officials.

“The figures released by Parc also show a higher risk for motorists who use secondary roads, and we must examine why that is. There is also the outstanding issue of road improvement works on routes such as the N17 which have been promised by government but remain undelivered.

“The upgrading of the N2 and A5 route must also be committed to by government as soon as the current planning process is brought to a conclusion.

“It is also exceptionally concerning to see such a large rise in the number of pedestrian deaths this year. It is shameful to see Ireland noted as one of the worst-recorded countries in the EU for pedestrian safety.

“The Minister must get to grips with this as a matter of urgency.”