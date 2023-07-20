Government acting disgracefully in Section 39 pay dispute - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has strongly criticised the government for their failure to resolve a long standing pay dispute involving thousands of Section 39, Section 10 and Section 56 workers.

She called the government’s last-minute cancellation of a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) hearing aimed at finally resolving the issue ‘a disgrace’.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Section 39, Section 10 and Section 56 workers have been campaigning to resolve pay issues and secure pay parity for many years.

“These are workers who work in frontline services including health, disability, family support, children, care of older people, homelessness, and addiction.

“These workers are in a situation where they are being paid the same rate in 2023 that they were in 2008.

“This is unacceptable – these workers deserve the same recognition and pay and conditions as those providing services in the private and state agencies.

“Unfortunately, the government are pursuing a strategy of dodge, delay, and deny – the latest disgraceful strand of this strategy came when they cancelled, at the last minute, a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) hearing aimed at finally resolving the issue.

“The tactics of the government mean the affected workers, who have not had a meaningful pay increase in 15 years, continue to suffer in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

“This issue is no doubt further contributing to recruitment and retention issues across sectors such as health, disability, family support, children, care of older people, homelessness, and addiction.

“I am calling on the government to respect the workers, respect the trade unions, and respect the WRC and come to the table and engage in a meaningful way so a positive outcome can be achieved through constructive negotiation.”