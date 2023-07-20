Pa Daly TD condemns Dublin attack

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Pa Daly TD, has condemned last night’s savage attack on a tourist in Dublin City centre.

Teachta Daly said:

“In the first instance, I want to extend my sympathy to the individual concerned and their family at this time. This was a savage attack that has no place in our society.

“Unfortunately, these kind of attacks are becoming increasingly common in our capital city, and people and communities are at the end of their tether.

“The Garda Representative Association has rightly highlighted the failure to recruit and retain Gardaí as a major issue in Dublin and in communities throughout the State. We have seen Garda recruitment targets missed repeatedly.

“After 12 years of Fine Gael in the justice portfolio, people justifiably feel our streets are less safe. It is another of the government’s long list of failures.”