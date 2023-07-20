Geo-block of Ireland World Cup game ‘unacceptable’ - Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has said it’s unacceptable that people in the north were geo-blocked from watching Ireland in the Women’s World Cup today.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

“The ongoing geo-blocking of Ireland football games, and other sporting events, for viewers in the north is a matter of deep frustration, upset and offence.

“It’s unacceptable that people in the north wishing to get behind the Ireland Women’s team in their opening game of the Women’s World Cup today were blocked from watching it.

“I recently discussed this issue with the FAI who have agreed to raise with UEFA in an effort to resolve this issue.”