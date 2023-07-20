Urgent need for Executive to tackle chronic hospital pressures - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said reports of patients waiting days on hospital corridors is deeply concerning and reinforces the urgent need for an Executive to be formed now.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“Reports that patients are waiting days in corridors in the Royal are deeply concerning and another example of the chronic situation facing services.

“The health service is at breaking point and health workers are burnt out from working long hours under severe pressure.

“It’s clear we need an Executive formed now and parties working together to start fixing the problems and investing in the health service.

“My thoughts are with all those patients and their families that are suffering as a result of this and the healthcare staff in our hospitals who working in very difficult circumstances to look after people right now.

“One party’s blockade of the Executive at a time when nurses are telling us that they are in despair is cruel. It must end.

“All parties committed to making health a priority. It’s time to honour that commitment and get to work to protect our health service now. No more delays.”