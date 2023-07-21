Neutrality must be a cornerstone of Irish Foreign Policy - Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin publishes submission to Consultative Forum on International Security

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, Matt Carthy TD, has published his party’s formal written submission to the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy.

Speaking in Dublin at the launch of the submission, Teachta Carthy said:

“Sinn Féin’s vision is for Ireland to play a constructive role in the wider world; committed to diplomacy, humanitarianism, peace-building and co-operation with other states on global challenges including poverty, world hunger, climate change, conflict resolution and migration.

“Neutrality is the cornerstone of Irish Foreign Policy, which can allow Ireland to play that important role in the wider world. We should be proud of our military neutrality and resist attempts by those who seek to recast it as a weakness or a failing.

“The legacy of Irish neutrality is our role in working for nuclear non-proliferation, our humanitarianism, our contribution to the drafting of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, our peacekeeping and the proud record of our UN peacekeepers. This has been our contribution to making the world a better and safer place.

“We therefore believe that the starting point of any conversation on Ireland’s approach to defence and international security must be an acknowledgement that military neutrality has served us well.

“While we have been rightly critical of the approach and format of the government’s forum, Sinn Féin nevertheless attended each of the four days of the forum and we welcome the opportunity to make a written submission.

“Hard-won reputations may be easily lost. Sinn Féin believe that the historical role of the Defence Forces as a neutral force engaged in UN Peacekeeping is something that the Irish people are proud of.

“Our submission outlines our vision to enshrine the principle of neutrality within the Irish constitution and EU treaties; to ensure Ireland can adapt to a changed Global Security Environment; to address the historic underinvestment in the Defence Forces; our approach to international and EU arrangements and organisations, underpinned by the Triple Lock and the United Nations; and Ireland’s opportunity to be a positive force for conflict-resolution across the globe.”

The Sinn Féin submission to the Consultative Forum on International Security can be read here.