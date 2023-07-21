Public Accounts Committee seeks further information from RTÉ - Brian Stanley TD

Sinn Féin TD and chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Brian Stanley, has outlined that the committee is seeking further witnesses and outstanding documents promised to the members.

Teachta Stanley said:

“As Chair of the PAC, there are a number of witnesses that I want to see before the committee when they are available.

“These are former Director General Dee Forbes, former Chief Financial Officer Breda O’Keefe, former Commercial Director Geraldine O’Leary and former Director of Content Jim Jennings.

“Three of those individuals have not been before the PAC yet and I believe each of them have invaluable information to provide to the committee.

“The committee is eager to see the Grant Thornton report into the 2017-2019 payments to Ryan Tubridy. We have yet to hear any credible answers from RTÉ representatives regarding these payments and when we see that report we may well need to speak again to other witnesses.

“Finally, there are a number of documents still outstanding that the PAC requested from RTÉ representatives. These include:

A copy of the side letter between Noel Kelly and Dee Forbes from a Teams call on the 7th of May 2020 that allegedly agreed and underwrote the tripartite agreement.

Confirmation from RTÉ that it is satisfied that all tax liabilities have been covered off regarding the two €75,000 barter payments for services by Ryan Tubridy.

Breda O’Keefe’s retirement package and the minutes from the Executive board outlining who signed off on it.

Copy of Dee Forbes’ contract.

A full audit over the past five years of appearances by the top 20 stars in RTÉ on shows that they were not involved in. This cross-fertilisation is also valuable.

“It is my view that, once we have received these documents and the Grant Thornton report, we will need to have a further hearing with RTÉ representatives.”