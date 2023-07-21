RTÉ denial of CCPC investigation into GAAGO shows brass neck attitude has not changed - Imelda Munster TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Media, Imelda Munster TD, has said that RTÉ’s denial that the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is investigating GAAGO does not bode well for their pledges to clean things up and embrace good governance.

Deputy Munster raised the issue of GAAGO streaming at the Oireachtas Media Committee this month, and secured confirmation from the GAA and RTÉ that GAAGO is operating without the required clearance from the CCPC.

Teachta Munster said:

“After the CCPC confirmed that they had contacted RTÉ and the GAA and opened an investigation into the domestic streaming of selected GAA games, RTÉ issued a statement to a media outlet that denied they are under investigation.

“Added to that, despite it being stated five times in the CCPC approval papers that the GAAGO pay-per-view service was for ‘international rights’ only, or ‘not for the island of Ireland’, RTÉ said they believe that they did not need to get additional clearance for streaming games to domestic audiences.

“The attitude that prevails in some offices in RTÉ that rules do not apply to them is what led to the current scandals and investigations into the organisation.

“RTÉ’s brass neck attitude in relation to GAAGO and the CCPC does not bode well for their pledges to clean things up, embrace good governance and be the public broadcaster it is supposed to be.

“To me, it is clear that they have a case to answer, and I will be staying in contact with the CCPC until this matter is resolved.”