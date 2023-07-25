Government must not continue to ignore repeated warnings from Climate Change Advisory Council - Darren O'Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Action and the Environment, Darren O'Rourke TD, says repeated warnings that the Government's approach to climate action is failing, cannot be ignored.

The Meath East TD made the comments in response to the publication of the Climate Change Advisory Council's (CCAC) Annual Review for 2023 which emphasised that Ireland will not meet the targets set in the first and second carbon budgets, unless urgent action is taken immediately.

Teachta O'Rourke said;

"Today's Annual Review from the Climate Change Advisory Council should sound the alarm bells - again. In it, the CCAC have clearly outlined that we are set to miss not only our first but also our second carbon budget if urgent action is not taken.

"The review is very similar to last year and emphasises the huge gap between climate rhetoric and action, deficits in information and even greater deficits in planning and implementation.

"There is no denying the fact that the Government is failing, in every single area. They set target after target but fail to meet them. In the area of land use, they still, 12 months after a phony war on sectoral emissions ceilings, have neither a target or a plan.

"This failure to meet targets should come as no surprise because every scheme this Government designs is an unfair one. Their plans are based on tweaking markets and nudging individuals with punitive taxes, and it's failing abysmally.

"For example, instead of realising the potential of our renewable resources and maximising the potential state and community benefits of this, our electricity sector is, in fact, the worst performing of all sectors.

"49.3% of the 2021-2025 carbon budget has been used in the first 2 years, and we are on track to exhaust 123% of the allocated carbon budgets by 2030. This is an absolutely damning indictment of Government.

"What we need is an ambitious, state-led, just transition where communities right around the country benefit from the renewable energy, improved public transport, warmer homes and sustainable living that are essential to climate action.

"Sinn Féin has long called for this type of approach to climate action. We welcome today's review by the CCAC and the Government should take note and act urgently in response."