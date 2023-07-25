IVF announcement a welcome first step, but more to do - Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Health that IVF treatment will be available to public patients for the first time.

Teachta Funchion said:

“I want to welcome today’s announcement that IVF treatment will be available to public patients for the first time. It is long overdue, and is a welcome first step.

“I do have concerns about some of the limitations being placed on the availability of treatment, particularly providing for only one publicly funded cycle, which is unfair as is limiting access to couples with no children.

“This scheme needs to be built on in the coming years, and it needs to be made more inclusive.

“It is also important that capacity is built into the public system to ensure speedy access to treatment.”