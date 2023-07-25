Executive needed to publish all-Ireland rail review – Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said an Executive is needed now to publish and consider the all-Ireland rail review.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“An efficient, reliable and frequent rail service is key to delivering a first-class transport system and to connecting towns and cities across the island, as is the norm across Europe.

“The publication of the draft review today is a step in the right direction and highlights the need for increased investment in rail infrastructure.

“We need to develop our rail network in the north, particularly in the north-west, to unlock economic opportunities and ensure workers and families have better public transport.

“But ultimately, we need an Executive formed now to ensure this rail review is fully published and to consider its recommendations.”