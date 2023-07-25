Building defects code of practice welcome but emergency funding for interim works required now - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has welcomed the publication of the code of practice for remediation of defective buildings published by government today.

However, the Dublin Mid-West added that homeowners need emergency funding for interim fire safety and other works now.

Teahta Ó Broin said:

“Today, the government agreed a code of practice for the remediation of defective buildings. This is a welcome step on the road to a full redress scheme for homeowners, landlords and tenants living in Celtic Tiger-era defective buildings.

“However, there are many owners and tenants living in buildings that require urgent fire safety works and other interim measures. Minister O’Brien promised these homeowners and tenants that such funding would be available this year.

“Yet, even after today's announcement, we are none the wiser as to when this emergency funding will be actually available to impacted homeowners.

“This is simply not good enough. This funding was promised in December and again in January. Homeowners and tenants are already living with enough stress.

“It is incumbent on Minister O’Brien to say when this funding will be available to provide impacted homeowners and tenants with some relief for the most urgent of fire safety works.”