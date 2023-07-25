Sinn Féin launch proposals to tackle crime in Dublin – Pa Daly TD and Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Pa Daly TD, and TD for Dublin Fingal, Louise O’Reilly have today launched the party’s proposals to tackle crime in Dublin.

The document, Keeping Communities Safe, outlines key reforms to invest in Gardaí, recruit more staff and ensure communities are protected from the scourge of crime across Dublin.

Speaking today, Teachta Daly said:

“Communities deserve to feel safe and protected. However, many communities in Dublin live in fear as they don’t feel safe in their own homes, in their neighbourhood or on public transport.

“Fine Gael have been responsible for the Justice Department for 12 years and during this time they have failed to give An Garda Síochana the leadership, investment and support needed. It’s time for change.

“There is a clear recruitment and retention crisis in the Gardaí that has fuelled unsafe staff shortages. Sinn Féin are calling for reforms to Templemore’s training system to increase the intake capacity each year through a new hybrid training model. This would increase the numbers who can complete training and attest as sworn members. This would mean more Gardaí can serve communities.

“Figures suggest Gardaí are leaving the service in large numbers and it’s clear that many don’t feel safe in the course of their duties. It’s time to invest in our police so that they have the staffing levels and resources they need so that they can get on with their jobs safely.”

TD for Dublin Fingal, Louise O’Reilly said:

“Dublin is a place that thousands of people are proud to call home. However, there is no denying that parts of the city centre have become dangerous, derelict and run down. The recent series of violent attacks have highlighted how bad the situation has become.

“12 years of Fine Gael in Government has left our capital city with a serious and unacceptable crime and dereliction problem. The longer they are in power the worse the situation is getting.

“Right now we need more Gardaí on the street, a dedicated public transport policing as well as an overall plan to ensure Dublin City Centre is a thriving place for people to live, for culture, for tourism and for business.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, Martin Kenny TD, said:

“Too often people feel unsafe travelling on public transport in our capital city. Sinn Féin in government would establish a public transport policing unit on specific DART, LUAS, Irish Rail, and Dublin Bus services. This would protect passengers and drivers, to ensure everyone can feel safe throughout their journey.”

Sinn Féin's document 'Keeping Communities Safe' is available to view here :

Keeping Communities Safe

