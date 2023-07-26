Minister must engage on request for extension to shallow cultivation – Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Agriculture, Claire Kerrane TD, has called on Minister McConalogue to engage with representatives from the tillage and contracting sectors, following requests for an extension to the shallow cultivation period due to poor weather conditions.

A submission was made by the Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) to the Minister earlier today, to request an extension of the period for shallow cultivation or sowing a crop after combine harvesting.

In their submission the FCI referenced difficult weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, which have impacted on harvesting and straw management and stubble cultivation.

Speaking today, Teachta Kerrane said:

“We know that tillage farmers and contractors have faced significant challenges in recent weeks, due to poor weather conditions.

“Representatives from the sector, including FCI and Irish Grain Growers, have referenced the difficult circumstances many farmers and contractors have been facing as a result of heavy rainfall and the impact this has had on their ability to meet shallow cultivation and crop sowing deadlines.

“I understand there is serious concern that deadline dates will be missed as a result of weather conditions, which is why this extension has been sought.

“July has been the wettest on record and the Minister should recognise this, to avoid putting farmers and contractors under even greater pressure.

“I would urge Minister McConalogue to immediately engage with contracting and tillage representatives, to ensure a solution can be found as soon as possible.”