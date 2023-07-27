Government must make seeking sex for rent a criminal offence - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has called on government to make seeking sex for rent a criminal offence.

The call was made in advance of tonight’s RTÉ Investigates programme, which highlights the continued practice of male landlords seeking sex from prospective female tenants in exchange for rental accommodation.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“It is a year since Ann Murphy of the Irish Examiner first highlighted the issue of male landlords seeking sex from protective female tenants.

“The revelations led to many TDs, including myself, to write to both the Minister for Housing and Justice urging them to strengthen the protections for tenants by outlawing such practices.

“It is disappointing that, over a year later, the government has not only not taken any action on this issue, but blocked a Primate Members Bill aimed at tackling this disgusting practice.

“With rents at sky high levels, rental properties hard to get and homelessness rising, many prospective tenants could fall prey to this kind of predatory behaviour.

“Tonight’s RTÉ Investigates programme will once again highlight this appalling behaviour.

“Government must make the seeking of sex in exchange for rent a criminal offence. They must also make it an offence to seek such arrangements on social media or other platforms.

“Renters must be protected from abuse and exploitation. Sex for rent, no matter how prevalent, is abhorrent and must be outlawed.”