Delargy welcomes funding to help students study across Europe

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has welcomed funding announced by the Irish Government to support students from the north to study across Europe.

The party’s Further & Higher Education spokesperson said:

“I welcome that the Irish Government has made €2 million per year available to assist students from the north to study and take up intern opportunities across Europe.

“This will unlock exciting opportunities for some of our young people to broaden their horizons and gain vital life experience through studying abroad.

“Eramus funding has played a crucial role in our education system providing from £50 million from 2014-2019 as a result of EU membership, with that now being stripped away as a result of the Tory Brexit, it’s positive that the Irish Government has fulfilled its commitment to help continue access to this scheme.

“This is the latest in a series of welcome initiatives by the Irish Government working with our local universities to invest in education and our young people’s future.

“We need an Executive formed now and parties working together to expand this work and seize the opportunities available to build a better future for the next generation.”