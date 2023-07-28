Homelessness reaches another historic high; it’s time for this government to go - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, responding to the latest Department of Housing homeless figures, which show the number of adults and children in emergency accommodation has reached another historic high, has said that ‘it is time for this government, their housing Minister and his housing plan to go’.

The Department of Housing homeless report for June showed an increase in all categories of people accessing emergency accommodation funded by that Department.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Another month and another deeply depressing Department of Housing Homelessness report.

“In June, there were 12,600 people, including 3,837 children, in Department of Housing-funded emergency accommodation.

“June saw increases in family and single person homelessness, and in both child and pensioner homelessness.

“Of course, these figures do not show the full extent of the homeless crisis. But they are a damning indictment of this government’s failure to tackle the housing crisis.

“Twelve years of Fine Gael in government, seven years of Fianna Fáil propping them up. Three years with Darragh O’Brien at the helm, and things have never been worse.

“This government has run out of road on housing. It is time for the government, their housing minister and his housing plan to go.

“We need a change of government, minister, and housing plan if we are to start undoing the damage caused by decades of bad Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael housing policy.”