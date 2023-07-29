Delivery riders need support and protection - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has called on the government to do more to help delivery riders across a range of areas.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Workers deserve to feel safe and protected at work. However, many delivery riders and drivers in Dublin live in fear as they don’t feel safe as they carry out their jobs.

“Unfortunately, as with the overall issue of violence and crime in Dublin City, delivery riders and drivers also face a significant level of violence as they work.

“For many years now, riders and drivers have been protesting for greater support and protections in terms of their safety and their workers’ rights.

“While there has been engagement between An Garda Síochána and the delivery riders and drivers, it is important that government ensure there are the necessary resources, funding and supports to deliver community policing.

“Genuine violence reduction strategies begin not with control but with positive and progressive actions which serve to protect and strengthen communities. This includes open lines of communication between minority groups living and working in the city.

“The Gardaí must respond to the pleas of workers for protection and those who report crime must feel that they are heeded and get a timely and appropriate response.

“In addition, the workers’ rights of these riders and drivers must be strengthened. It might shock people to know that these riders and drivers work without many of the workers’ rights and protections that the majority take for granted.

“For instance, because the companies they work for falsely classify them as self-employed, these workers often make less than the minimum wage, are not covered by health and safety legislation, and do not receive sick pay and other benefits.

“On that front, I would again urge the Irish government to support the strongest possible EU Platform Workers Directive so the working conditions for delivery riders and drivers can be improved in terms of determination of employment status and rights regarding algorithmic management.”