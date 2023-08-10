Daft.ie report shows rents continue to spiral out of control as government fails renters - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has called for emergency action to reduce rents in the private rental sector as the latest Daft.ie rent report shows rents increasing by almost 11% in the last 12 months.

The Dublin Mid West TD urged the government to ban rent increases for all existing and new tenancies for three years, and to put a full month’s rent pack into every private renters pocket.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The latest Daft.ie rent report shows average new rents across the state increasing by almost 11% in the last 12 months. Average new rent statewide is €1800, up 30% since Darragh O’Brien became the Minister for Housing in 2020 and up a staggering 155% since Leo Varadkar entered Government under Enda Kenny in 2011.

“New rents in Dublin City are now €2307, costing €27,684 a year to rent in the capital.

“In 23 counties, rent hikes in the last year were in double digits with eight counties seeing new rental inflation of 20% or more. Roscommon saw the highest hikes at almost 23%.

“Only three counties saw rental inflation below 10%, in Dublin, Wicklow and Cork, all of which say rent hikes above 8%.

“Government has failed to deliver a sufficient volume of social and affordable homes. Their controversial policies such as Help to Buy and the Shared Equity Loan have pushed up house prices. As a result, too many people are being forced into the private rental sector, which is unable to meet their housing needs.

“Government urgently needs to adopt a different approach. They need to understand that unless we see the delivery of 20,000 public homes a year to meet social and affordable rental and purchase need, then this crisis will continue.

“Fine Gael has been in government for 12 years. During that time rents have increased by 155%. Fianna Fáil have been propping Fine Gael up for seven years. Since Fianna Fáil have had the housing ministry, rents have increased by 30%.

“This government has failed renters. They are out of touch and out of time. Only a Sinn Féin-led government with a radical new housing plan will stand up for renters and deliver the genuinely affordable homes that they need and deserve.”