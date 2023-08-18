Gildernew writes to Financial Conduct Authority over loan allegations

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has written to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) following allegations in the media relating to loans sold by NatWest/Ulster Bank to customers in the North of Ireland.

The party’s finance spokesperson said:

“The allegations in relation to loans sold by NatWest/Ulster Bank to customers in the North of Ireland that appeared in media reports are disturbing and need to be investigated.

“I have written to the FCA and have urged them to ensure Ulster Bank customers are receiving the same protections and redress that others have received.

“It is important that all those affected are properly compensated.”

