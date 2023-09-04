‘Priority must be refocusing on building police service that serves entire community’ - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said that the appointment of a new Chief Constable of the PSNI is an opportunity to refocus on the critical task of building a police service that serves and has the confidence of the entire community.

Gerry Kelly said:

“The position of Chief Constable of the PSNI is a difficult and often very challenging role. Simon Byrne has experienced those challenges over his tenure but particularly so over the last week. He has now decided to step down from the role of Chief Constable and I respect his decision to do so. I wish him and his family well for the future.

“For those of us in political leadership, this is the time to refocus on the task of delivering an efficient and effective policing service that serves all the community.

“We need to build on the progress that has been achieved since the Good Friday Agreement.

“There is clearly a job of work to be done by the incoming senior policing team and their leadership to rebuild confidence with staff and civilian workers and the wider public.

“There is also a job of work for those on the policing board whose role it is to hold the police service to account. Sinn Féin will continue to engage in that work positively to deliver further necessary change.

“The public deserve fair, good and accountable policing. The PSNI must deliver this with the community.”