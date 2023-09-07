Denial of street lighting to Aylesbury and Blackrock residents is untenable

Sinn Féin’s Declan Kearney has called for an immediate resolution to street lighting issues in the Aylesbury and Blackrock developments.

The South Antrim MLA said,

“I and Party colleagues have been engaging with residents in the Aylesbury and Blackrock areas for a number of months regarding a failure on the part of the developer to maintain adequate street lighting provisions.

“Despite highlighting this concern on behalf of residents, the problem persists and to date the developer has failed to meet his obligations and ensure maintenance of proper street lighting in this area.

“The lack of street lighting in a densely populated area such as Aylesbury with a high volume of traffic represents a significant safety hazard for both local residents and road users. With the approach of Autumn and Winter, and as darker evenings close in, it is unacceptable that local people should be expected to endure a continued denial of street lighting.

“I have requested another site meeting for myself and Party colleagues with senior Department for Infrastructure officials to address the continued failure by this developer to ensure appropriate street lighting is available in Aylesbury and Blackrock - specifically at Blackrock Mews and Lane - as well as associated issues.

“I am seeking assurances from the Department that it is taking all necessary measures to hold this developer to account and ensure power is restored immediately to all the affected street lighting units.

“The continued denial of adequate street lighting is untenable. I want to assure residents of Aylesbury and Blackrock that Sinn Féin will continue to represent their concerns and to seek an early resolution to all outstanding issues.”