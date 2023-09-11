O’Neill attends launch of €1bn PeacePlus Programme

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill MLA has attended today’s official launch of the €1bn PeacePlus programme.

Speaking at the Shared Space New Forge project in South Belfast, Michelle O'Neill said:

“I am delighted to attend today’s much-anticipated launch of PeacePlus.

“While so much has been achieved over the past 25 years since peace was ushered in, so much more remains to be done to boost economic growth and stimulate social and economic regeneration to ensure all communities feel the benefits of peace.

“This new €1bn investment by the two governments and the European Union is designed to support peace and prosperity across the North, and the border counties where it will have real impact at grassroots level.

“The PeacePlus programme is being managed by cross-border body, SEUPB, who are currently accepting applications across the programme investment areas.

“I would therefore encourage organisations to make contact with the programme and see how they can bring benefits to their local community.”