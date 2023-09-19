Garda shortage leading to backwards steps in policing - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Pa Daly TD, has revealed that he has been contacted by a number of rank and file Gardaí, primarily with concerns over the disbanding of specialised units.

Teachta Daly said:

“After other comments on the matter, I have been contacted by many ordinary Gardaí. They indicate that specialised units are being disbanded and many are being assigned to regular units.

“The fundamental issue here is of course the low levels of staff as a result of the government’s failings in the area. Until recruitment and retention are taken seriously, there will continue to be challenges in assigning officers between units.

“However the likes of burglary or domestic violence units being disbanded in Limerick and Dublin is of great concern.

“The consensus from those members who contact me is for the safety of the public and pride in their own work within these units. With this week being the 5thanniversary of the publication of the report by the Commission on the Future of Policing, it is a sad state of affairs when many recommendations of this report remain unimplemented.

“The movement of Gardai away from non-core duties and their assignment to other state agencies could help hugely. The Garda Reserve regulations must be published soon also, least this crisis become irreversible.”