Sinn Féin congratulate new IFA president - Brian Stanley TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson for Agriculture Brian Stanley TD has congratulated Tim Cullinan on his election as the new Irish Farmer Association (IFA) President.
Speaking earlier, Deputy Stanley said:
“I want to congratulate Tim Cullinan on his appointment as the new President of the IFA.
“I hope to work on a constructive basis Mr Cullinan.
“It is essential that as we move forward, the IFA continues to fight for and protect the small family farm.
“We need to see beef farmers fully supported in their campaign for a fair price. We need to see the cartel-like beef sector tackled.
“There must be an emphasis by the IFA on transitioning our agriculture sector towards production that is less carbon intensive. That transition should also include an increase in on-farm afforestation.
“With regards to CAP, it’s vital that we see reform towards a fairer system which favours and supports the smaller farmer. We need to impose a ceiling on €60,000 on payments and level out the payments.
“Sinn Féin also hopes that the IFA will work with our party to investigate the potential for farmers to move into the renewable energy sector through Biogas and Biomass in order to provide new income streams for farmers.
“2020 will be a crucial year for the Agriculture sector and we wish the new IFA President all the best with the challenges which lie ahead.”