British government need to stop dragging feet and implement legacy mechanisms - Molloy

Sinn Féin MP and justice spokesperson Francie Molloy said today the British government must bring forward a definitive timeline for the implementation of the Stormont House Agreement.

Francie Molloy said:

“We note the commitment from the British government to ‘seek the prompt implementation’ of the Stormont House Agreement.

“Victims have been waiting five years so far for the implementation of the Agreement.

“The mechanisms of the Stormont Agreement need to deliver accountability, be victim centred and human rights compliant.

“The British government needs to stop dragging its feet and implement the legacy mechanisms, as agreed by the five main parties and both governments and publicly endorsed in last year’s legacy consultation.

"Sinn Féin will continue to oppose any attempts to discriminate against any section of victims of the conflict.

“There can be no hierarchy of victims.

“British state forces who killed Irish citizens cannot be put above the law.

“It is appalling that families have been forced to wait over 40 years for truth and justice as a direct result of the British state’s cover-up of murder and collusion during the conflict.

“The British government needs to recognise its legal and international obligations which they will have to respect and fulfil.”