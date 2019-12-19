Dillon sends condolences to family of Noel Sweeney

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon sends her condolences to the family of Noel Sweeney who died in a car crash on the Trewmount Road, Moy.

The Mid-Ulster MLA said:

“News of this tragedy has shocked the community of Coalisland.

“Noel’s death will be a massive loss to his family who will no doubt be devastated.

“But his death will impact also on the entire community of Coalisland.

“Noel was a gentleman who served the community both young and old in many ways.

“He was proud of his town and we were certainly proud of him.

“I worked closely with Noel to try to improve services particularly for our young footballers.

“Noel will be sadly missed and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”