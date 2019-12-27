Record application numbers show need for Irish passport office in the North - Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin's Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile has called on the Irish government to take immediate action to deliver an Irish passport office in the North.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile was speaking after end-year figures showed a record 900,000 Irish passport applications were made in 2019.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

"A staggering 900,000 people applied for Irish passports in 2019, with some 94,000 of them coming from the North and from Britain.

"In the early months of 2019, monthly applications often exceeded 100,000 per month.

"These are record Irish passport application figures that show a growing demand for Irish citizenship across our island, particularly in the North of Ireland.