Electric vehicle target welcome but more investment needed - David Cullinane TD

We need significant increases in public transport investment and electric vehicle charging points if we are to have any hope of reaching our climate action targets, David Cullinane, Sinn Féin spokesperson for climate action said today, adding that it will be a key issue in the upcoming general election.

Speaking on the announcement that the government is to bring in legislation to ban all new petrol and diesel vehicles after 2030, Deputy Cullinane said:

"It is proper and correct to have ambitious targets when it comes to climate action.

"The 2030 target sends out a clear message to car manufacturers that the times are changing and they need to change also by switching to election vehicle production and making them more affordable.

"But targets also need to be matched with public investment if they are to mean anything.

"The government's announcement that it plans to ban all new diesel and petrol car sales after 2030 will only happen if there is a significant overhaul in rural and urban transport, especially outside of Dublin. We also need to address public transport capacity in Dublin.

"We need to develop alternatives to road haulage such as freight rail, as outlined in the EU's recent Green New Deal plan.

"Sinn Féin will await the publication of the government's proposals, but it is clear to everyone that ambitious targets coupled with investment are needed if we are to slow down climate change and reach the 1.5 degree target."