New homeless support line welcomed – Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed the launched of a new out-of-hours homeless support line by the Housing Executive.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“It’s welcome news that the Housing Executive has launched a new out-of-hours homeless support service.

“A service like this which provides help to the homeless when they need it, outside of normal working hours, is long overdue.

“I have written to the Housing Executive seeking clarification on how people can access this service, what emergency accommodation is available and how this complements existing homeless support.”