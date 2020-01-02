Moves to extend welfare mitigations ‘welcome’ – Maskey

Sinn Féin MLA Alex Maskey has welcomed confirmation that the Department of Communities are exploring options to extend welfare mitigation payments.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“While we hope to resolve this issue during the talks, I welcome confirmation from Julian Smith that the Department of Communities are actively considering different methods to extend welfare mitigation payments after 31 March.

“With ongoing Tory attacks on the welfare system and those most in need, it is vital that funding to offset the draconian Bedroom Tax and other Tory cuts continues.”