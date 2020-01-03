Menu

Sinn Féin - On Your Side

Community shocked after death of teenage boy

3 January, 2020 - by Paul Maskey

Google+

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has said the local community has been shocked and saddened by the death of a 13 year-old boy in West Belfast. 

The West Belfast MP said: 

“The community in West Belfast has been left shocked and saddened by the death of a 13 year-old boy on a collision on the Springfield Road. 

“This death is a tragedy that has left the local area stunned. 

“My thoughts and sympathies go out to the family and friends of this teenage boy at this tragic time.”

Connect with Sinn Féin