Community shocked after death of teenage boy

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has said the local community has been shocked and saddened by the death of a 13 year-old boy in West Belfast.

The West Belfast MP said:

“The community in West Belfast has been left shocked and saddened by the death of a 13 year-old boy on a collision on the Springfield Road.

“This death is a tragedy that has left the local area stunned.

“My thoughts and sympathies go out to the family and friends of this teenage boy at this tragic time.”