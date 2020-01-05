Kearney hits out against latest sectarian attack in Glenavy

South Antrim MLA Declan Kearney has hit out strongly at those responsible for the second recent sectarian attack on the Orange Hall in Glenavy village.

Speaking after the latest incident, he said:

"This act of criminal damage upon the orange hall in Glenavy is the second sectarian attack against the premises in six months.

"Those responsible are clearly trying to provoke division and tension in an area where community relations are very integrated. But I and other political and community leaders will ensure their toxic agenda will not succeed.

"The perpetrators represent nothing except sectarian bitterness and their actions are the opposite of Irish republican politics in the United Irish tradition. Sinn Féin will continue to stand up against sectarianism, regardless of its origin.

“Anyone with information about this attack should provide it to the PSNI, or make contact confidentially with Crime Stoppers."