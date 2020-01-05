Finucane seeks meeting with health officials on North Belfast deaths

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has requested an urgent meeting with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, the Department of Health and the Chief Executive of the Public Health Agency (PHA) regarding recent deaths through suicide in North Belfast.

The North Belfast MP said:

“I have written to request an immediate meeting with the Chief Executive of Belfast Trust and PHA, and the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health for emergency discussions due to a number of deaths by suicide in North Belfast in recent days.

“I personally know members of one of the families affected by a very young man’s tragic and untimely death. My heart goes out to all of the families involved.

“Mental health is a major source of concern and one which I intend to prioritise.

“To that end myself and local MLAs Gerry Kelly and Carál Ní Chuilín are seeking this meeting as we wish to discuss, among other relevant issues, the status of the new regional trauma cente, the relocation of Psychiatric Services from North Belfast to the City Hospital site, appropriate staffing provision in Emergency Departments, general mental health provision in North Belfast and the CAMHS Services.

“I will also be meeting with the local community, health and youth groups in advance of the meeting with officials.”