Record hospital bed waiting lists highlight Harris' failed tenure - Louise O'Reilly TD

Responding to news from the INMO that today is the worst day on record for trolley overcrowding since records began, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health Louise O'Reilly TD has said that today's figures highlight Simon Harris' failed tenure as Minister for Health.

Deputy O'Reilly said;

"The news that 760 patients went without beds in our hospitals this morning - the highest figure since records began - is not the way our health service should be starting out the New Year.

"Behind each and every statistic is a real person who is seriously unwell waiting on a hospital bed.

"Emergency Departments are packed to the rafters and this creates an unsafe environment for both staff and patients alike.

"There is a very real possibility that we could even see over 800 patients waiting on hospital beds if this worrying trend continues.

"This is the latest addition to the failed tenure of Minister for Health Simon Harris.

"He needs to look beyond his own propaganda and begin an immediate crisis intervention package that will alleviate the pressure on services.

"This means lifting the recruitment embargo on frontline staff and expanding capacity in our hospitals.

"I will be seeking a meeting with frontline health workers in the coming weeks to discuss how we can best push for these urgently needed changes."