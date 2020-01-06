Humans behind the trolley figures – Minister Harris needs to meet them in person – Maurice Quinlivan TD

Sinn Féin TD for Limerick Maurice Quinlivan has challenged Minister for Health Simon Harris to travel to Limerick to meet some of the thousands of people affected by the worst hospital overcrowding in the state at UHL.

Deputy Quinlivan’s call comes as 92 people lay on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this morning, an all-time record high for any hospital in the State.

Speaking from Limerick City today, Teachta Quinlivan said;

“This morning 92 people have been recorded on hospital trolleys in University Hospital Limerick alone.

“This is the highest number ever recorded in the state and it is a damning indictment of Fine Gael’s health policies.

“For perspective, that’s the same number of people packed into UHL on trolleys, as there are beds in Croom and Ennis hospitals combined. It’s absolutely scandalous.

“We literally have two extra hospitals on trolleys in UHL, but without the staff or resources to mind and care for the patients.

“These aren’t just statistics, these are real people in need of urgent medical care.

“The personal stories I am hearing every day from patients, and from families of loved ones are absolutely heart-breaking.

“Minister Harris needs to get his head out of the sand, and travel to Limerick to meet with these people.

“The Minister needs to hear first-hand the desperate and tragic stories of people in Limerick who are really suffering due to this outrageous overcrowding.

“Fine Gael have been in government for nine years now. We have had three Fine Gael Ministers for Health in this time, each worse than the last. This situation is entirely of their making, and the buck stops with them.

“We need urgent action now, not the usual spin and empty words from the Minister.”