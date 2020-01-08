Sinn Féin Bill to stop pension age increase to 67 years to come before the Dáil - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Employment Affairs & Social Protection John Brady TD has said that his Bill to stop upcoming pension age increases will be debated in the Dáil in the coming weeks.

Deputy Brady said:

"Fine Gael plan to increase the pension age to 67 years in January 2021 and further again to 68 years in 2028 meaning that today's workers and especially those approaching retirement may not access their State Pension at 66 years, as is the situation currently. These increases will see Ireland have one of the highest pension ages in the world.

"At the moment, those obliged by contract to retire at 65 years are forced on to a jobseekers payment for one year before accessing their State Pension at 66 years. From next year, retirees will be forced on to a jobseekers payment for two years. This is a ridiculous and unacceptable situation for people who have worked hard and paid their taxes, in some cases, for a lifetime.

"This will see Ireland have a pension age that is well ahead of the majority of our EU counterparts. Our nearest neighbours England do not plan to move their pension age to 68 years until 2046, eighteen years after Ireland.

"Sinn Féin have consistently called on the Government to suspend these pension age increases. They were agreed behind closed doors without any debate or vote and therefore, they should not go ahead.

"Our Bill calling on the Government to establish a Pension Age Task Force will look at pension age and make recommendations based on evidence rather than cost saving measures. This Bill will be debated in the Dáil in the coming weeks.

"Nobody due to retire should be forced on to a jobseekers payment. I hope that all parties and none will support this Sinn Féin Bill."