Kearney welcomes Crumlin drugs seizure

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has welcomed news that illegal drugs worth almost £75,000 have been seized in Crumlin.

The South Antrim MLA said:

"News that almost £75,000 of illegal drugs have been seized by the PSNI in a search in Crumlin is to be welcomed.

"The fact that these drugs will now not find their way into the criminal supply chain is good news.

"Drugs and the associated criminality destroy our communities and have blighted many lives. Those involved in this activity must be put before the courts.

"I would encourage anyone with information on the supply of illegal drugs to bring it forward to the PSNI."