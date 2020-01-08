Kelly urges groups to apply for Pathway Fund
Sinn Féin’s children and young people spokesperson, Catherine Kelly MLA has urged groups who provide early years education and learning provisions to apply for the Pathway Fund 2020/’21.
Catherine Kelly MLA said:
“The Pathway Fund in 2020/21 is now open for applications and will be subject to the availability of Department of Education (DE) funding.
“It will be open to all facilitators or registered providers of early years education and learning provision focused on children 0-4.
“The Pathway Fund aims to improve the development of children who are at risk of not reaching their full potential in the school system and helps organisations provide first-class services to children who need them.
“In 2020/21 the Pathway Fund will be administered over two streams and applicants can apply to one or the other, not both and only one application per organisation will be accepted.”
For further information please contact The Pathway Fund office 028 9066 2825(option 2) or email [email protected]or attend any of the information sessions.
The Pathway Fund Information Sessions
The following information sessions are being facilitated to support the opening of the Pathway Fund application process 2020/21:
Wednesday 8th January 2020
Newry Early Years Centre, 2 Warrenpoint Road, Newryfrom 6pm to 8pm
Thursday 9th January 2020
Fermanagh Early Years Centre, 84 Killadeas Road, Ballinamallard from 4pm to 6pm
NICVA, 61 Duncairn Gardens, Belfastfrom 6pm to 8pm
Monday 13th January 2020
Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena from 4pm to 6pm
EBCDA, East Belfast Network Centre, 55 Templemore Avenue, Belfastfrom 6pm to 8pm
Tuesday 14th January 2020
The Junction, Dungannon from 4pm to 6pm
Holywell Trust, Bishop Street, Derry from 4pm to 6pm
Wednesday 15th January 2020
Omagh Enterprise Centre, Great Northern Road, Omagh, BT78 5LU from 6pm to 8pm
