Kelly urges groups to apply for Pathway Fund

Sinn Féin’s children and young people spokesperson, Catherine Kelly MLA has urged groups who provide early years education and learning provisions to apply for the Pathway Fund 2020/’21.

Catherine Kelly MLA said:

“The Pathway Fund in 2020/21 is now open for applications and will be subject to the availability of Department of Education (DE) funding.

“It will be open to all facilitators or registered providers of early years education and learning provision focused on children 0-4.

“The Pathway Fund aims to improve the development of children who are at risk of not reaching their full potential in the school system and helps organisations provide first-class services to children who need them.

“In 2020/21 the Pathway Fund will be administered over two streams and applicants can apply to one or the other, not both and only one application per organisation will be accepted.”

For further information please contact The Pathway Fund office 028 9066 2825(option 2) or email [email protected]or attend any of the information sessions.

The Pathway Fund Information Sessions

The following information sessions are being facilitated to support the opening of the Pathway Fund application process 2020/21:

Wednesday 8th January 2020

Newry Early Years Centre, 2 Warrenpoint Road, Newryfrom 6pm to 8pm

Thursday 9th January 2020

Fermanagh Early Years Centre, 84 Killadeas Road, Ballinamallard from 4pm to 6pm

NICVA, 61 Duncairn Gardens, Belfastfrom 6pm to 8pm

Monday 13th January 2020

Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena from 4pm to 6pm

EBCDA, East Belfast Network Centre, 55 Templemore Avenue, Belfastfrom 6pm to 8pm

Tuesday 14th January 2020

The Junction, Dungannon from 4pm to 6pm

Holywell Trust, Bishop Street, Derry from 4pm to 6pm

Wednesday 15th January 2020

Omagh Enterprise Centre, Great Northern Road, Omagh, BT78 5LU from 6pm to 8pm

