Senator Warfield urges early release of 1926 Census Returns
Senator Fintan Warfield has urged the Government to allow for the early release of the 1926 Census in order to put inestimable value, nuance and humanity on what are generally regarded as the most contested events in the foundation of the state.
Senator Fintan Warfield said:
“The early release of the 1926 Census returns has a pivotal role to play in expanding our knowledge of the most defining and contested events in modern Irish history, from the 1913 Lock Out through to the War of Independence, the partition of Ireland and subsequent civil war.”
Having argued [see memorandum on the Statistics (1926 Census Release) Bill 2017] for special heritage status to be afforded this hugely significant historical document, Senator Warfield continued:
“It’s timely to remind ourselves that the value of the Census goes way beyond merely sating the curiosity of family and social historians in the manner of the hugely popular 1901 and 1911 census documents.
“By conferring on the 1926 Census a special heritage status and enabling its early release, we are acknowledging its critical historical and genealogical significance at what was a seminal time in our history.
“Access to the 1926 Census returns will put inestimable value, nuance and humanity on what are generally regarded as the most contested events in the foundation of the state.
“It’s beyond time that government embrace the spirit and imperative of the Statistics (1926 Census Release) Bill 2017 and afford Irish society a window into a unique chapter in our journey of self-determination.”
ENDS
Editor's note:
See further:
http://www.fintanwarfield.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Statistics-1926-Census-Release-Explanatory-Memorandum.pdf