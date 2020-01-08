Leo Varadkar completely out of touch - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Speaking this evening, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said;

"Leo Varadkar is completely wrong and completely out of touch with where people are at in respect of Irish unity.

"These are two completely different issues.

"You don't build a United Ireland by denigrating the memory of those who fought for Irish freedom and independence by lionising the RIC and the Black and Tans who suppressed that desire and upheld British rule in this country.

"You do that by having an honest conversation with people and explaining that the men and women fought the RIC and the Black and Tans were fighting for the unity of all people of this island.

"He should stop messing and establish an all-Ireland forum immediately to start preparations for constitutional change."