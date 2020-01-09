Gildernew expresses sympathies after tragic death in The Rock

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has expressed her condolences following the death of a man in an accident in The Rock, Tyrone.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

"There is shock and sadness in the local community following the death of popular Dungannon man in a tragic accident in The Rock, Tyrone.

"It is understood the man was working on a roof when the accident occurred.

"My thoughts go to the family and friends of this man at this sad and tragic time."