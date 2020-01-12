Finucane to meet political leaders in Washington and New York

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane will travel to Washington DC and New York tomorrow to brief US political leaders and Irish-American supporters on the re-establishment of the political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.

During the visit, the recently elected MP will address the Congressional Friends of Ireland on Capitol Hill and meet with representatives of the US administration. In New York he will speak at a public event organised by the New York Bar Council and the Brehon Law Society.

The North Belfast MP said:

"The US has been central to our peace process and to political progress in Ireland over many years.

"The US Congress and Irish American community leaders have acted to protect the Good Friday Agreement at all times and continue to do so, particularly in the face of the threat presented by Brexit.

"Their influence and continued support is valued and is vital as we face the continuing challenges of Brexit, re-establishing power-sharing government in the North and as we work to build a new and United Ireland.

"I will brief leaders on the recent negotiations, the agreement which has led to the re-establishment of the Executive and the political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and the challenges and opportunities of the future.”