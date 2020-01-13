Archibald welcomes Coleraine jobs announcement

Speaking after Invest NI has offered £8 million to support the expansion of Armstrong Medical in Coleraine, Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said:

"I welcome the approval of the £8 million investment by Invest NI into Coleraine-based Armstrong Medical.

“This investment is creating 24 new jobs, 12 of which are already in place.

“It is important that these jobs offer a degree of security to those who are fortunate to secure them.

“The expansion will also include an investment in new machinery and a new 26,000 square foot warehouse.

“This will also benefit the local economy and help regenerate the town.”