Human remains found in Moatview ‘highlights the need for greater Garda resources’ – Denise Mitchell TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay North Denise Mitchell has expressed her alarm at the discovery of a dismembered body in Moatview Gardens last night.

Teachta Mitchell said that this event, which is extremely distressing for local residents, highlights the needs for greater Garda resources to combat the drug crime that is ravaging the area.

Teachta Mitchell, who is from Coolock, said:

“The discovery of a dismembered body in Moatview is a horrific thing for local residents to experience. My thoughts are with the teenagers who made this terrible discovery on the green outside their homes last night and local residents who are shocked and terrified that this could happen on their doorsteps.

“The people of Coolock and the wider Dublin Bay North area have been subjected to fear and intimidation by these drug gangs for too long, but this is a particularly grisly chapter.

“This incident really drives home the need for greater Garda resources in the area. The Gardaí in Coolock station are overstretched as it is. We need to see the taskforce that I was calling for last year to be established. How many more deaths and brutal incidents such as this must be inflicted upon local residents until they get the help they need?

“I would call on anyone with information about what happened last night to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200.”