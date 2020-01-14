Sinn Féin will give workers and families a break - Mary Lou McDonald TD
Speaking at the beginning of the 2020 general election campaign, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said:
"Sinn Féin welcome this election being called.
"It has been clear for some time that this government is completely out of touch with the electorate.
"Despite improvements in the economy and more people back at work, people have less money in their pockets than three years ago.
"This election is about choices.
"It is about the future and the type of country we want to live in.
"Sinn Féin will be standing on a platform of giving workers and families a break.
"Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are about the status-quo.
"Voters need to ask themselves:
"Who do you think will take on the insurance industry and put more money back in your pocket?
"Who will deliver a massive council led house building programme and cut rents?
"Who will ensure that workers can retire at 65 and not 68?
"Who will hire more nurses and put more Gardaí on the streets?
"Who will start planning for Irish unity?
"That is Pearse Doherty, that's Eoin Ó Broin, that's Louise O’Reilly.
"That is Sinn Féin. We have the candidates who will work for you and work for Ireland’s future."