Maskey calls for the release of Catalan political prisoners

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has called for the release of Catalan political prisoners after meeting with the families of prisoners in Westminster.

The West Belfast MP said:

"I met today with Txell Bonnet, partner of Catalan political prisoner, Jordi Cuixart, to discuss his ongoing imprisonment and to reiterate our call for his release and the release of all political prisoners.

"He has been imprisoned since October 2017 and has been given a lengthy prison sentence.

"I also met with campaigners from Òmnium Cultural, Catalonia's largest cultural movement, of which Jordi Cuixart was president, and members of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Catalonia.

"The continued detention of pro-independence Catalan activists is an affront to democracy and has rightly been challenged by international human rights organisations.

"The Spanish authorities must act to release all remaining Catalan political prisoners."