Finucane meets US political leaders in Washington

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has met with Irish American political leaders and officials from the US administration to update them on the restoration of the Executive and the challenges presented by Brexit.

The North Belfast MP said:

“On Tuesday I met with senior political representatives and members of the US administration in Washington DC.

“I met with the US National Security Council at The White House and representatives of the US State Department to discuss the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document and the establishment of the new Executive at Stormont.

“We also discussed the British government’s Brexit plans and their negative implications for Ireland, north and south.

“I then met with Congressman Richie Neal who hosted members of the Friends of Ireland Committee and the ad hoc committee on Brexit to update them on the latest political developments and the growing support for Irish unity across Ireland.

“We value the ongoing support of Irish America and key figures on Capitol Hill, and I will continue to engage with our friends and supporters in New York in the coming days.”