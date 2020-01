O'Dowd expresses sympathy to family of man killed in Craigavon

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has expressed his sympathies to family and friends of the young man killed in Craigavon last night.

John O’Dowd said:

“I would appeal to anyone with information about this young man's death to contact the PSNI immediately.

"It would appear this young man lost his life in a very violent attack.

"The culprit or culprits must face the courts."